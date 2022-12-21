EN
    15:18, 21 December 2022 | GMT +6

    $8bln worth agreements to be signed during Kazakh President’s visit to Uzbekistan - Deputy PM

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM In ten months of 2022, mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan made $4.1bln having increased by 35%. Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin said it on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Uzbek Interregional Business Forum, Kazinform reports.

    He noted that the annual joint meetings had become a good tradition contributing to the development of the two countries’ trade and economic cooperation. «Uzbekistan is a key partner of Kazakhstan in Central Asian region,» he said.

    «The governments of the two countries are set a goal to raise mutual trade to $10bln. In January-October 2022, this volume was $4.1bln having risen by 35% against the same period in 2021,» said Zhumangarin.

    According to him, more than 1,400 joint enterprises are operating in Kazakhstan today. There are more than 400 joint Kazakh-Uzbek companies. The two countries are implementing 38 projects worth $2.2bln. As many as 11,000 jobs have been created.

    «At today’s forum, we have already signed $1bln worth contracts. We expect that a number of agreements and other documents worth more than $8bln will be signed within the Kazakh President’s state visit to Uzbekistan,» he added.


