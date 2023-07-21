8mln tons of hay harvested in Kazakhstan so far

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Eight million tons of hay, which is around 32% of the 25mln tons planned for this year, have been harvested in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Agriculture Ministry of the country.

Fodder provision was a topic of discussion at the meeting of the operational headquarters under the chairmanship of vice minister of agriculture Amangalii Berdalin.

According to the vice minister, this year most regions of the country see favorable weather conditions for successful fodder preparation, supported by the data from the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.

As of now, eight million tons of hay, which is around 32% of the 25mln tons planned for this year, have been harvested in the country, with Akmola, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions reporting robust pace, and Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions weakest pace.

Notably, this year, KZT11.7bn has been allocated to subsidize the regions’ expenses for fodder, with the possibility of providing more funds, if necessary.

A fodder fund of 235.2 thousand tons is in place following last year to be provided to animal and poultry farms at a reduced price.

This year, KZT20bln of budget investments to increase KazAgroFinance’s authorized capital for financing purchases of fodder preparation machinery and mobile irrigation systems have been provided.