8th batch of Russian Corona vaccines delivered to Iran Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The 8th batch of Russian Corona vaccine, Sputnik V, including 100,000 doses, was delivered to the Iranian Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday and will be forwarded to Tehran on Thursday, IRNA reports.

Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said that the vaccines will be sent to Tehran via the Iranian airline of Aseman on Thursday.

He also said that so far 820,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines have been delivered to Iran.

Iran and Russia signed a contract in February, 2020, for buying 2 million doses of Sputnik V vaccines, and late last month too, another contract for buying 60 million doses for vaccinating 30 million Iranian was finalized and signed that is scheduled to be send to Iran from June to December, 2021.

Effectiveness of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines has been approved by the health ministries of 60 countries with total population of 3 billion people. More than 30 countries have already began vaccinating their nations with this vaccine.

The Russian officials have announced that the test of the Sputnik V Corona vaccine on 3.8 million people has worked positive to 97.6%.



