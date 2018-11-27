8th Civil Forum kicked off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana hosts the 8th Civil Forum today, Kazinform reports.

The goal of the Civil Forum held once in 2 years is to display the present image of the country's civil society and present the best practices of social initiatives. The eighth session of the forum will include 35 thematic sessions - seminars, master classes, roundtable meetings, discussion platforms, meetings with the ministers and chiefs of departments.



Minister of Public Development Darkhan Kaletayev, President of Ardager NGO Bayan Akhmetzhanova, and director of the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan Lima Dias are expected to join the forum.



The event is aimed at boosting the dialogue of the civil sector, governmental structures, businesses, international organizations and expert communities. As many as 850 people will participate in the event.