    19:37, 17 April 2024 | GMT +6

    8th-grader climbs out of fourth floor window in Astana

    Photo: freepik.com

    An eighth-grader climbed out of a fourth-floor window in the school lyceum no.72 in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing the health and education department of the city.  

    On April 17, an eighth-grader climbed out of a fourth-floor window in the school lyceum no.72. An ambulance was called immediately to the scene; the child is in the hospital, said the department.

    The child sustained a brain concussion, thorax and abdominal injuries, right forearm and right tibia fractures. His condition is regarded as stable. The child is under medical supervision.

    A criminal investigation into the accident has been launched.

    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
