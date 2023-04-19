EN
    21:40, 19 April 2023 | GMT +6

    8th UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon interested in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea Bakyt Dyussenbayev met with the 8th UN Secretary-General, Chairman of the Assembly of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) Ban Ki-moon, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Ban Ki-moon expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for the active support of the GGGI and expressed hope for further deepening of cooperation.

    The Ambassador briefed Ban Ki-moon on the main achievements of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic spheres. In particular, Ban Ki-moon was provided with information about the ongoing political reforms in Kazakhstan. The record figures in attracting foreign direct investment in 2022 were noted.

    Ban Ki-moon emphasized his especially warm attitude towards Kazakhstan and expressed support for the ongoing reforms in the country.



    Ministry of Foreign Affairs UN Kazakhstan and South Korea News
