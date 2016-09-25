EN
    8yo girl hit by car on zebra crossing in Aktau

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 8-year-old girl was knocked down by Chevrolet car on zebra crossing in Aktau.

    As  lada.kz reported, an emergency care brigade arrived at the accident site immediately.

    The girl, born 2008, was provided with first aid and hospitalized to a trauma unit of the regional children’s hospital.

    “She was diagnosed with  brain contusion. Now doctors are examining her,” a representative of the hospital said.

    The accident occurred on the road between 8th and 6th micro-districts of the city.  

