8yo Kazakh actress awarded Shanghai Film Festival prize

BEIJING-SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM 8-year-old Dilnaz Nurseiit of Kazakhstan won the CCTV-6 Best New Actor Award at the 22nd Shanghai Film Festival, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The girl played the role of a niece of composer Bakhytzhan Baykadamov in The Composer, China-Kazakhstan's feature film. The producer group was also awarded the prize of the Film Festival's organizing committee.



As reported earlier, The Composer is the first China-Kazakhstan co-production. It tells the story of Chinese composer Xian Xinghai, his friendship with Kazakh composer Bakhytzhan Baykadamov. When Xian was stranded in Almaty fighting poverty and disease with no family beside Baykadamov gave him a family.

The film stars China's Jun Hu and Kazakhstan's Berik Aitzhanov.



A monument honoring the composer, Xian Xinghai, was unveiled in 1999 in Almaty. Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin and First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the solemn opening ceremony.