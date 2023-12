ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - The coronavirus-infected 8-year-old girl was discharged from a hospital in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to doctor, an 8-year-old girl, resident of the Makhambet district, was discharged from the infectious diseases hospital. Her final Covid-19 test came negative.

It should be noted that as of May 18, 171 patients have recovered from novel coronavirus infection in Atyrau region.