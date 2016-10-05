9,000 policemen to ensure security at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 9,000 police officers and military men will ensure security at the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana.

Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, Internal Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan, also revealed at the session of the Government on Wednesday that over 5,500 policemen will ensure security at the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty city.



"As you know, next year we will ensure security at such high-profile events as EXPO 2017 and the Winter Universiade in Almaty city. Given that the ministry is currently busy working on these issues. Nearly 9,000 policemen and military men will ensure security and safety of guests at the exhibition and 5,500 police officers - at the Universiade facilities," Minister Kassymov said.



According to him, the police officers are learning English in the run-up to the events.