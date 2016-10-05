EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:30, 05 October 2016 | GMT +6

    9,000 policemen to ensure security at EXPO 2017

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 9,000 police officers and military men will ensure security at the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana.

    Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, Internal Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan, also revealed at the session of the Government on Wednesday that over 5,500 policemen will ensure security at the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty city.

    "As you know, next year we will ensure security at such high-profile events as EXPO 2017 and the Winter Universiade in Almaty city. Given that the ministry is currently busy working on these issues. Nearly 9,000 policemen and military men will ensure security and safety of guests at the exhibition and 5,500 police officers - at the Universiade facilities," Minister Kassymov said.

    According to him, the police officers are learning English in the run-up to the events.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan EXPO 2017 Kazakhstan Astana Events Ministry of Internal Affairs EXPO projects and technologies Government Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!