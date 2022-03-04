EN
    10:19, 04 March 2022

    9.01mln Kazakhstan get two components of vaccines against COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 9,017,340 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 9,398,413 in the country.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 253 cases of and 1,263 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



