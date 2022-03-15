9.07mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of now, 9,078,226 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 9,426,486 in the country.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 54 cases of and 958 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



