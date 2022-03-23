10:39, 23 March 2022 | GMT +6
9.12mln Kazakhstanis get two components of vaccines against COVID-19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 9,126,626 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 9,443,040 in the country.
Notably, Kazakhstan has added 18 cases of and 272 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.