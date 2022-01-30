9.18mln Kazakhstanis get 1st COVID-19 vaccine component

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,182,136 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Commission, 8,751,872 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan.

Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases have surged to 9,475 in the past 24 hours. 12,611 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.