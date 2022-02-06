EN
    12:37, 06 February 2022 | GMT +6

    9.2 mln Kazakhstanis get vaccinated with 1st dose of anti-COVID vaccine

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

    According to a statement released by the commission, as of 6 February, 9,236,796 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,808,241 people.

    The vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 4,826 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 1,270,954 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,156,981 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.


