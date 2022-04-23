9.22mln Kazakhstanis get two components of vaccines against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 9,229,896 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 9,478,042 in the country.

Notably, the country has logged seven new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 11 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.