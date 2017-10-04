9.3 million tons of oil produced at Karachaganak

ALMATY. KAZINFORM At the 25th Kazakhstan International Conference "Oil and Gas" in Almaty, Deputy Energy Minister of Kazakhstan, Makhambet Dosmukhambetov spoke about oil production at Karachaganak field, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, oil production goes in accordance with the schedule.

"Oil production at Kazakhstan's Karachaganak in January-September 2017 amounted to 9.3 million tons, and the plan for 2017 provides for 12 million tons. Natural gas production also goes according to the plan, and in the first nine months of 2017 natural gas production at the gas condensate field amounted to 14 billion cubic meters, while the plan for the year is 17.5 billion cubic meters.





At the Tengiz field in 2017, it is planned to produce 28 million tons of oil and 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas. The expansion project at the field will increase oil production by 12 million tons per year. Over 9 months of 2017, Kashagan produced 5.9 million tons of oil and 3.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, the plan for the year is 8 million tons of oil and 4.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas. The current production level at Kashagan exceeds 200 thousand barrels of oil per day, there are plans to increase it to 450,000 barrels per day," he said. The Deputy Minister also spoke about the country's plan for oil production.





According to it, by 2025 Kazakhstan will be producing 100 million tons of oil and 60 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.