    14:05, 03 July 2022 | GMT +6

    9.3 mln fully immunized against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan updated the vaccination figures against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    As of July 2, 9,526,392 people in Kazakhstan were vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines. the second dose was given to 9,311,204 Kazakhstanis.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had documented 188 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


