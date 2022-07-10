9,315,730 Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9,532,092 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine as of July 10, 2022, Kazinform reports.

9,315,730 people got the second dose of the vaccine, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the COVID-19.

Earlier Kazinform reported, that 447 new coronavirus cases had been registered countrywide. 168 Kazakhstanis recovered from the infection.