    11:20, 10 July 2022 | GMT +6

    9,315,730 Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9,532,092 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine as of July 10, 2022, Kazinform reports.

    9,315,730 people got the second dose of the vaccine, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the COVID-19.

    Earlier Kazinform reported, that 447 new coronavirus cases had been registered countrywide. 168 Kazakhstanis recovered from the infection.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
