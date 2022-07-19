9,321,854 Kazakhstanis got fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of July 19, 2022, the first dose of COVID vaccines has been administered to 9,539,192 people. The second component was given to 9,321,854 people, Kazinform reports citing the interdepartmental commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread.

As for the Pfizer vaccine, 1,229,852 people in the country were vaccinated with the first dose, including 868,687 teenagers, 41,265 pregnant women, and 145,057 breastfeeding women. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine was administered to 1,168,972 Kazakhstanis, including 846,099 teens, 38,772 pregnant women, and 139,430 breastfeeding women.

1,450 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. 443 people have recovered.