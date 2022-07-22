9,324,915 Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9,542,843 people have been administered the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines in Kazakhstan as of July 22, 2022, the Interdepartmental commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread informs via Telegram.

9,324, 915 people got the second dose of the vaccine.

1,230,785 people, including 869,196 teens, 41, 278 pregnant women and 145,087 breastfeeding mothers got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

1,175,838 Kazakhstanis received their second Pfizer shot. Of them, 849,116 are teens, 38,931 are pregnant women, and 140,154 are breastfeeding mothers.

2,480 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, and 872 more have recovered.