9.33mln Kazakhstanis get 1st jab of vaccines against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first jab of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 9,338,220 in the country, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

A total of 8,924,341 people have been given two jabs of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan.

Notably, the country has logged 1,008 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 3,439 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



