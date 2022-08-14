EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:39, 14 August 2022 | GMT +6

    9.35mln people get 2nd component of COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,351,094 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    As of August 14, 9,571,943 people have been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan,

    Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 1,239 cases of and 1,737 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!