9,376 recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 135 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 9,376, including

1,993 in Nur-Sultan city,

2,075 in Almaty city,

489 in Shymkent city,

158 in Akmola region,

272 in Aktobe region,

357 in Almaty region,

985 in Atyrau region,

113 in East Kazakhstan region,

313 in Zhambyl region,

566 in West Kazakhstan region,

665 in Karaganda region,

184 in Kostanay region,

442 in Kyzylorda region,

251 in Mangistau region,

188 in Pavlodar region,

50 in North Kazakhstan region,

275 in Turkestan region.

In total, 14,809 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 77 people in the country.