9.38mln Kazakhstanis receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine component

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,382,851 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

According to the press service, 8,987,392 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan. In total, 2,594,996 Kazakhstanis have so far received COVID-19 booster shots.

Notably, the country has logged 263 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 833 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



