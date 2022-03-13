EN
    11:36, 13 March 2022 | GMT +6

    9.42mln Kazakhstanis receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine component

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,423,576 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the press service, 9,070,228 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan.

    Notably, the country has logged 98 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 609 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



