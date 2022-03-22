10:50, 22 March 2022 | GMT +6
9.44mln people receive 1st component of COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,442,132 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
According to the press service, 9,124,768 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan.
Notably, the country has logged 36 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 264 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.