9.58mln people get COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,586,003 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Commission, 9,372,336 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 427 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.