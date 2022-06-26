9.5mln Kazakhstanis given 1st shot of vaccines against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of June 25, a total of 9,522,541 people received the first shot and 9,304,087 the second shot of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the interdeparmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, the Pfizer first jab was given to 1,219,269 people and the second jab of the vaccine to 1,135,889 in the country.

Earlier it was reported that the country logged 66 fresh daily coronavirus cases.



