    14:27, 10 June 2021 | GMT +6

    9.6% of Nur-Sultan city population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova told a brefieng about the vaccination rates against COVID-19 in the city, Kazinform reports.

    As of June 10 9.6% of Nur-Sultan city population or 113,704 people were administered both shots against COVID-19. 170,758 people or 14.4% were given the first dose. 20,195 or 11.8% of those vaccinated were inoculated the first jab at the temporary vaccination rooms at shopping malls, 9,840 or 8.7% the second.

    She stressed that 19.2% of population have developed immunity (14.4% thanks to vaccination, 4.8% recovered from COVID-19). «There is a direct correlation between vaccination and decrease in coronavirus cases in the city. It once again proves that vaccination is the only way to curb COVID-19 and to ease restrictions,» she resumed.


