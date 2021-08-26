9,748 people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 9,748 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Almaty city and Karaganda region – 3,314 and 1,054, respectively. Coming in third is Nur-Sultan city - 866.

614 and 607 people have defeated the virus in Aktobe region and Shymkent city, accordingly.

Fresh daily recovered cases in triple-digit territory have also been registered in Almaty region – 556, Atyrau region – 539, Zhambyl region – 493, Pavlodar region – 391, Akmola region – 276, Mangistau region – 230, Kostanay region – 212, Kyzylorda region – 201, West Kazakhstan region – 134, East Kazakhstan region – 133, and North Kazakhstan region 108.

Turkestan region has reported 20 more recoveries.

Since the start of the pandemic 641,249 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.