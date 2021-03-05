9.84mln people provided with gas in Kazakhstan in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Gasification rate is to reach 53.07% in Kazakhstan in 2021, Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In 2020, KZT38.4bn was provided to carry out 51 gasification projects. Completion of the 19 worth KZT13.8bn helped raise the gasification rate in the country to 53.07%, providing 9.84 million people with gas.

According to the Kazakh energy minister, as of today, 318 facilities worth KZT74.5bn have been transferred to the operating organizations.

The country passed the law ratifying the agreement between the Kazakh and Russian Governments to gas supply of the Baikonur complex in March last year, resulting in the decrease in utilities cost. Baikonur city’s gasification rate is expected to reach 53.7% by the end of 2021.