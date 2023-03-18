EN
    10:45, 18 March 2023

    9,881 earthquake victims continue to get treatment in Türkiye

    Photo: aa.com.tr
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The Turkish health minister said on Friday that over 9,800 quake victims are still under treatment in hospital after the twin earthquakes struck southern Türkiye last month, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «The treatment of our 9,881 earthquake-victim patients is still continuing in hospitals,» Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, noting that 1,834 of the patients are in intensive care units.

    Koca further said the provinces of Ankara, Istanbul, Adana, Gaziantep, and Antalya host the highest number of quake-victim patients in the country, adding: «I wish each of our patients recovery. We are doing our best for their recovery.»

    Nearly 50,000 people were killed in Türkiye by magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes that hit on Feb. 6, according to officials.

    Over 13.5 million people have been affected in Türkiye by the massive quakes which struck the provinces of Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.


