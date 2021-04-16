9 areas of Kazakhstan put in ‘red zone’ for coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nine areas of the country are in the «red zone» for coronavirus, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the coronavirus spread map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are placed in the «red zone».

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions are placed in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Kostanay and Turkestan regions are in the coronavirus «green zone»