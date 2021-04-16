EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:45, 16 April 2021 | GMT +6

    9 areas of Kazakhstan put in ‘red zone’ for coronavirus

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nine areas of the country are in the «red zone» for coronavirus, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the coronavirus spread map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are placed in the «red zone».

    East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions are placed in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

    Kostanay and Turkestan regions are in the coronavirus «green zone»


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!