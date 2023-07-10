9 CCHF cases confirmed in Turkistan region

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM – Nine cases of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) have been confirmed in Turkistan region, Kazinform has learned from Otyrar.kz.

Chief sanitary officer of the region Nurbek Nyshanov confirmed the news.

According to Nyshanov, out of 48 residents of the region with suspected Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, nine cases have been confirmed.

One of 9 patients has already been released from treatment. The situation is stable.