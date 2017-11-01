EN
    19:42, 01 November 2017 | GMT +6

    9 dead, 100 injured in boiler blast at Indian power plant - police

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - The coal-fired plant in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is owned by India's biggest power utility NTPC Ltd.

    At least nine people were killed and about hundred sustained injuries after a boiler exploded at a power plant in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, according to the police.

    The magistrate of the Raebareli district, where the incident occurred, said that "an ash-pipe exploded due to pressure."

    Hundreds of people were working at a newly installed unit, where the boiler pipe exploded, thus, many of them may be trapped around the blast site, Sputnik reports.

    A 32-member team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been sent to the site of the explosion.

