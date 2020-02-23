EN
    17:39, 23 February 2020

    9 dead, 5 injured as vehicle falls into deep gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir

    None
    None
    NEW DELHI. KZINFORM - Nine people died and five were injured when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Saturday, a local police told Xinhua over phone.

    The accident occurred in the Malhar area of Kathua district on Saturday evening, the police said.

    The victims included women and children.

    «The eye-witnesses said that the vehicle, a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), carrying 14 people, was being driven at a high speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle at a sudden turn, and, as a result, the vehicle fell into a deep gorge,» the police said.


