9 die of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the country’s official coronavirus and COVID-19-like pneumonia death rates, Kazinform reports.

Countrywide, nine people have died of the coronavirus infection over the past day. The country has registered no daily death due to COVID-19-like pneumonia.

Notably, the country has logged 354 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 588 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.