9 documents signed as Nursultan Nazarbayev, Xi Jinping meet

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Nine documents have been signed following today's negotiations between President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The leaders of the two countries signed the Joint Statement of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China, whereupon, in their presence, Kazakh Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov and Head of China's International Development Cooperation Agency Wang Xiaotao signed the Framework Agreement on the Chinese soft loan between the Governments of the two countries.

Kazakh Minister of Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek and Chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission He Lifeng signed, between the two governmental authorities, the Memorandum of Understanding on the joint development of the China-Kazakhstan Plan of Cooperation as to manufacturing facilities, and the Memorandum of Understanding on the approval of the list of joint industrialization and investment projects.

Bakhyt Sultanov and Head of the Chinese General Administration of Customs Ni Yuefeng signed the Intergovernmental Agreement for cooperation in preventing the illegal movement of nuclear materials, radioactive materials, radioactive waste materials and radiation hazardous objects.



Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Commerce Minister of the People's Republic of China Zhong Shan signed the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of electronic trade between the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy and the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov and his Chinese Counterpart Liu Kun signed the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the two ministries.

Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister - Agriculture Minister Umirzak Shukeyev and Head of the Chinese General Administration of Customs Ni Yuefeng signed the Protocol for the inspection, quarantine and veterinary-sanitary requirements for beef exports from Kazakhstan to China, as well as the Protocol of sanitary and phytosanitary requirements for alfalfa exports from Kazakhstan to China.

It is to be recalled that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is paying a state visit to China, which includes his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao.