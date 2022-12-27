EN
    11:53, 27 December 2022 | GMT +6

    9 draft laws to be submitted to Parliament by end of December

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Justice Minister Kanat Mussin reported on the execution of the law-drafting activities plan of the Government, Kazinform reports.

    The 2022 law-drafting activities plan initially included the development and submission of 26 draft laws. 4 draft laws were excluded from the plan due to the immediate development of the President’s tasks.

    The Minister added that 4 out of 22 draft laws were signed by the Head of State, 9 are submitted to the Parliament, 9 are considered by the Government and to be submitted to the Parliament by the end of December.


