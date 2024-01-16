9 electric power units, 46 boilers and 46 turbines overhauled, Kazakh Energy Minister

Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev told the Government meeting about the situation in the country’s energy complex, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The country’s power grid operates in normal mode alongside with the power systems of Russia and Central Asian nations. Capital repair was completed at 9 electric power units, 46 boilers, and 46 turbines. As of today, 220 power stations are functioning in Kazakhstan, of which 144 are renewable power sources with a capacity of 2.8 GW.

He added the average equipment deterioration at the stations is 56%.

To preserve the energy security, and ensure reliable power supply given the year-on-year growth of power consumption it is essential to add new capacities and update the existing electrical power plants, the minister said.

Power needs will reach 28.2 GW by 2030, thereby the available power adjusted for the commissioning of new facilities will make 22 GW. Power shortage will exceed 6 GW despite new capacities. Reconstruction and extension of the existing power plants will generate an additional 5.6 GW. Besides, new gas-fired stations will be built in Aktau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Taraz, Kyzylorda, and Shymkent cities with a capacity of 2.4 GW. A new 500 MW power plant will be constructed in Zhezkazgan by 2029.

The development of new projects will help eliminate power system shortages and provide the power system with the necessary power reserve.