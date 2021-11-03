9 Indian states, union territories see rise in dengue cases

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India's Health Ministry said on Wednesday that nine states and union territories have been reporting a high number of dengue cases, Anadolu reports.

According to a statement, the federal government has now rushed high-level teams to these affected areas.

«These states and UTs are Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir,» the ministry said.

The country has so far registered a total of 116,991 dengue cases, it added.

«A significantly higher number of cases in some states are reported in October as compared to a number of cases during the same period the previous year,» the statement said.

«A total of 15 States/UTs are reporting their maximum cases in the current year; these states contribute 86% of the country’s total dengue cases till 31st October.»

According to India's National Vector Borne Disease Control Program, 44,585 dengue cases were reported in 2020, with 56 fatalities. In 2019, there were 157,315 cases and 166 deaths.

The ministry said the specialized teams will assist and support states to mount an effective public health response.

«The teams have been asked to report on the status of vector control, availability of kits and medicines ... and anti-adult vector control measures.»

The rising cases of dengue fever could trigger a new health challenge in the populous South Asian country, which is still witnessing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Health Ministry early Wednesday reported 11,903 new coronavirus cases, taking the total infection count to 34.3 million, while the death toll stands at 459,191.