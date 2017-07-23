9 injured in baffling car crash in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Nine people were injured in a baffling road accident involving a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and a Hyundai Accent cars in Almaty city this weekend, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado drove through a red light and ran into the Hyundai Accent. The crash impact was so powerful that the Toyota vehicle crashed into a tree and the Hyundai car rammed into a Gazel vehicle parked nearby.



Emergency services that responded to the scene had to pull one of the passenger who got stuck in the Hyundai vehicle. The Toyota driver was assessed by paramedics at the scene and rushed to the nearest hospital in critical condition. 8 more people were taken to the hospital as well.



The police are investigating.











