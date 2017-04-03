9 injured in car crash in Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A massive road accident has happened at the intersection of Argynbekov and Baiterek streets in Shymkent city today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of South Kazakhstan regional internal affairs department.

A Mq350 car reportedly crashed into a Daewoo Nexia vehicle. As a result of the crash, nine people, including four children, sustained various injuries and were hospitalized.



An investigation is underway.