    09:06, 21 June 2021 | GMT +6

    9 Kazakh boxers to vie for top honors in Tokyo

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9 Kazakh boxers (8 men and 1 woman) will vie for top honors at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games ahead, Sports.kz reads.

    286 boxers (186 men and 100 women) will compete at the Tokyo 2020 at large.

    Nadezhda Ryabets will compete in the women’s 75 kg weight category. Saken Bibossynov (52 kg), Serik Temirzhanov (57kg), Zakir Safiullin (63 kg), Abylaikhan Zhussupov (69 kg), Abylaikhan Amankul (75kg), Bekzad Nurdauletov (81kg), Vassiliy Levit (under 91kg) and Kamshybek Kunkabayev (above 91kg) have also earned thier quota spots for the Olympic Games.


