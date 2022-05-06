9 Kazakh regions to brace for frosts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Frosts are to grip nine regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorms are to hit the south of Aktobe region on May 7. The south of the region is to expect northeasterly, easterly wind reaching 15-20mps. -3 degrees Celsius frosts are forecast for the region’s north at night.

The northeast of Akmola region as well as North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions is to see precipitation, ice-slick, and -1-6 degrees Celsius frosts at night.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for northerly, northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the west and southeast during the day. The region’s north is to expect -3 degrees Celsius frosts at night.

The city of Nur-Sultan is to expect -2 degrees Celsius ground frosts of at night on May 7.

Temperature is to lower to -1-6 degrees Celsius in Kostanay region.

The north and east of Karaganda region are to brace for precipitation and ice-slick at night on May 7-8. Temperature is to drop from 2-7 to -1-6 degrees Celsius.

East Kazakhstan region is to expect precipitation, predicted to be heavy in the east, as well as ice-slick at night on May 8. -1-6 degrees Celsius temperature is forecast on May 6-8.