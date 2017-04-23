9 Kazakh weightlifters to take part in Asian Championships in Ashgabat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Asian Weightlifting Championships will kick off in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan today, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

Albert Linder will represent Kazakhstan in Men's 69kg weight class, Aidar Kazov - in Men's 77kg weight category, Semyon Linder - in Men's 85kg weight class and Ibragim Bersanov - in Men's 105kg weight category.



Assel Amangeldy will vie for medals in Women's 53kg weight category, Saule Saduakassova - in Women's 58kg weight class, Asem Sadykova - in Women's 63kg weight category, Maira Faizullayeva - in Women's 69kg weight class and Alexandra Aborneva - in Women's +90kg weight category.



Head coach of the national weightlifting team Yuri Melnikov revealed it was decided to send the second team to the championships.



"Key members of the team are busy getting ready for the World Weightlifting Championships in the U.S. in November 2017. We wanted to put the second team, our young weightlifters to a test at the Asian championships. We need to determine their flaws and to work on them in the future. And the championships in Ashgabat seems like the best event to do it," he said.



