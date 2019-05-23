9 Kazakhstanis injured in bus accident in Siena, Italy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9 Kazakhstanis were among those injured in the bus accident in Italy's Siena. 5 of them were hospitalized with vertebral fractures, fractured collarbone, ribs and numerous injuries, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

"Local doctors will examine them as soon as possible and will give their recommendations regarding further treatment. Our diplomat provides all required assistance to them. Families and relatives have already been informed of the accident," a press release reads.



Recall that a tourist bus carrying foreign tourists overturned in the Province of Siena, Italy, on Wednesday.