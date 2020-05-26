EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:24, 26 May 2020 | GMT +6

    9 kids fell out of windows in Kazakh capital in 2020

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Acting head of the emergency situations department of Nur-Sultann Yerkin Otargalymuly told about the incidence of falls from windows.

    Unfortunately, since 2018 up to present 51 children fell from windows, 38 of them were injured, 13 died. 9 window falls were recorded since the beginning of the year. The main cause is that children stay unattended in a room with windows open.

    He urged all not to leave children alone and unattended.


    Tags:
    Incidents Nur-Sultan Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!