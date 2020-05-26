9 kids fell out of windows in Kazakh capital in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Acting head of the emergency situations department of Nur-Sultann Yerkin Otargalymuly told about the incidence of falls from windows.

Unfortunately, since 2018 up to present 51 children fell from windows, 38 of them were injured, 13 died. 9 window falls were recorded since the beginning of the year. The main cause is that children stay unattended in a room with windows open.

He urged all not to leave children alone and unattended.