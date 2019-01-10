9 killed, 11 injured in road crash in Chile

SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM At least nine people, including an infant, were killed and another 11 injured after three vehicles crashed in southern Chile's Lake District, Xinhua reported.

The accident involving a car, a trailer and a van occurred around 2 p.m. local time along a two-lane road linking the towns of Mafil and Valdivia.

"Nine people are dead, five men and four women, and there are people with different degrees of injury," the prefect of Valdivia, Hector Moreno, said, according to the daily El Mercurio Online.

A car, carrying two adults and a 10-month-old infant, lost control and collided with a trailer traveling in the opposite direction, the daily said.

The trailer then veered into the opposite lane and sideswiped a van that was taking 17 patients home after their dialysis treatment at a health center in Mafil.

The injured were taken to area hospitals.

An aerial photo of the accident site showed the battered trailer lying on its side on the road, as rescue workers attended to the scene.